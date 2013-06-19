The Apprentice preview: You can’t change the project manager - can you?
Jason Leech is Evolve PM in tonight's online dating task - until fiery Luisa Zissman steps in...
Jason Leech looks like he’s finally going to get his moment to shine as project manager in tonight's episode of The Apprentice, taking charge of team Evolve for the online dating task… until Luisa Zissman steps in.
Ok, so Jason may spend more than 45 minutes choosing the brand colours, he may flap a little, he may even openly declare that on a design task he “shouldn’t have been PM”, but give the lad a chance.
Luisa’s not having any of it. In the middle of planning their campaign, she spits at Jason: “I’ve got a headache because of you”.
As Jason readies himself to fall on his own sword, Neil Clough steps in to declare “You can’t change the project manager”. But Luisa’s got other ideas, telling them “Oh yes you can...”
Meanwhile, Alex plays up to his Dracula nickname, donning a really rather awkward get up for team Endeavour’s marketing campaign.
Check out the preview here…