In response, a spokesperson for The Apprentice told RadioTimes.com: “We are currently looking into the circumstances regarding a complaint.”

Lyon herself also offered a statement in response to the claims, saying, “I categorically deny being a racist, homophobic or transphobic. I have no further comment.”

The circumstances surrounding the complaints are being looked into by Boundless, the production company behind The Apprentice.

The latest series of the show, which sees aspiring business moguls compete to become Lord Alan Sugar's next business partner, continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One.