But when Ryan-Mark named Pamela Laird as one of the two teammates to place in the firing line, Thomas stepped in with the self-sacrifice, insisting that Pamela didn't deserve it.

In a programme that is built on the cut-throat business ideals of blame-shifting and self-preservation, Thomas's act sticks out like a sore thumb - and fans were quick to praise the candidate's sudden nobility with one joking they "want Thomas to win The Apprentice more than [they] want air in [their] lungs".

What's more, Thomas's ploy paid off - in the end, it was team leader Ryan-Mark who was removed from the series.

With only four episodes to go in The Apprentice's 15th series, and with eight young entrepreneurs still in the competition, anything could happen.

For now, however, it's pretty clear most people's sympathies lie with the series' unlikely new hero - and they're hoping he can make it all the way...

Ryan Mark spoke to RadioTimes.com about the man who may have gotten him sacked, saying: “A character like Thomas, he’s universally loved, adored by everyone in the house. There were a few times in the process that he deserved to be back in the boardroom, like in the Finland episode.

“It took me by surprise when Thomas volunteered himself to come back. I just didn’t know what to make of it. I thought maybe he was trying to resign from the process, because maybe he was fed up with dealing with all these people and he was hoping to leave, or maybe he was feeling sorry for Pamela.”

Whatever the case, Thomas has clearly gone a long way towards winning the hearts of the viewing public.

The Apprentice continues Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One