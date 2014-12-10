“I remember at the time being completely speechless. It was like a dagger to the heart. It was a pretty chilling thing to say,” Sanjay tells RadioTimes.com.

And it’s stuck with him, more so than a boardroom firing from Lord Sugar it seems.

“I sometimes expect to be lying at home at night and hear the phone ringing and Nick will just go ‘Nameless’ down the phone.”

While the former banker is gutted to be out of the process, he admits he's probably better off out of the upcoming interview stage.

“To be honest, I think Katie and I have dodged a bullet actually,” Sanjay laughs of his fellow boardroom evictee. “If Lord Sugar didn’t believe in our business plans anyway, I don’t really see the need to be gratuitously ripped apart for the hell of it.”

