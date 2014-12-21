“He didn’t like it too much.”

Yes, that is the sound of a thousand hearts breaking at this chicken catastrophe. Or perhaps a thousand bottles of PERi-PERi sauce. Mr Nando (is there a Mr Nando?) is probably inconsolable.

“Nick didn’t understand why there was such a big fuss,” Bianca adds, revealing they’d tempted him into the delightful establishment on a lunch break during a task.

It would be quite the sight to see Nick, probably with a smashing pair of shades on (he loved those this series) filling up his own cup with Coca Cola, searching for a lid, being sure not to spill a drop as he navigated his way back to his table. His ‘tickle your tastebuds’ flag (or perhaps he went ‘hot’, the daredevil) standing all proud, poking out of his steaming hot chicken. Probably a side of Macha peas, because why the hell not?

“To be fair, I don’t think he went up to get his own Coca Cola,” laughs Bianca.

That’s probably where he went wrong. It’s half the fun. Limitless, Nick. LIMITLESS. And a Cola mixed with Fanta, just because you can? The laughs are endless.

No wonder this didn’t cut it.

The Apprentice returns next year on BBC1