Lives: London

Elle describes herself as a ‘geezer bird’ and says she is effervescent, passionate and maybe ‘a little insane’. She’s the youngest candidate of the group, but says those who know her would say she is older than her years. As well as teaching herself Latin, Elle lists her biggest business achievement to date as her previous role as Operations Director of a construction company at just 20 years old. She cites Taylor Swift as her business inspiration, calling her ‘the best businesswoman of the 21st century.’

She says: “I hate anything mediocre – I can’t be middle. I hate being the person that comes second... I’ve never been the person that comes second. I’d rather be the one who fell over at the start of the race and never make it to the finish line.”