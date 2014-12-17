Bianca’s business plan, hosiery with a focus on skin tone, has been hailed as filling that all-important ‘gap in the market’. Mark’s proposition of an internet-based company, which helps websites go up the search engine ranks, seems to just scream profit.

It’s a final two that was certainly difficult to predict. Indeed, the two candidates saw off competition from the ever reliable Roisin Hogan, phoenix Daniel Lassman and ideas man Solomon Akhtar. But their respective food, events and logistics business ideas were picked off one by one, claims squashed, egos bruised, flaws found.

There’s just one task left for the two finalists, where they’ll have a matter of days to get their individual business ideas off the ground. Then Lord Sugar will point his ‘hiring’ finger and wrap up another round of boardroom battles. But who would you like to see win? Should Bianca join forces with Lord Sugar or Mark? Vote now…

[embed]http://polldaddy.com/poll/8530602[/embed]

See The Apprentice final Sunday at 9:00pm on BBC1