The Apprentice 2014: Who do you want to win?
Should Lord Sugar “get into tights” with Bianca Miller or SEO with Mark Wright? Vote now
Tights or Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), that’s the choice facing Lord Sugar this weekend, as Bianca Miller and Mark Wright are revealed as his final two candidates on this year’s series of The Apprentice.
Sugar has £250,000 to sink into a new venture, following his previous investment in businesses including skin care clinics with last year’s winner Dr Leah Totton and the Stylfile nail care business with 2011 winner Tom Pellereau.
Bianca’s business plan, hosiery with a focus on skin tone, has been hailed as filling that all-important ‘gap in the market’. Mark’s proposition of an internet-based company, which helps websites go up the search engine ranks, seems to just scream profit.
It’s a final two that was certainly difficult to predict. Indeed, the two candidates saw off competition from the ever reliable Roisin Hogan, phoenix Daniel Lassman and ideas man Solomon Akhtar. But their respective food, events and logistics business ideas were picked off one by one, claims squashed, egos bruised, flaws found.
There’s just one task left for the two finalists, where they’ll have a matter of days to get their individual business ideas off the ground. Then Lord Sugar will point his ‘hiring’ finger and wrap up another round of boardroom battles. But who would you like to see win? Should Bianca join forces with Lord Sugar or Mark? Vote now…
[embed]http://polldaddy.com/poll/8530602[/embed]