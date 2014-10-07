Lord Sugar will be welcoming 20 potential business partners into his boardroom this year for what he's confident will be the toughest series yet.

"Now, this is the tenth year that we have been in this boardroom, and so on this special occasion I’m going to start things off a little bit differently. What I’ve decided to do is to kick off with 20 candidates, 10 boys and 10 girls. That’s the good news. Here’s possibly not such good news. The process will still last 12 weeks. That means that on certain occasions I may decide to dispose of more than one candidate at a time. Be prepared," he warns.

Standing left-right: Solomon Akhtar, Roisin Hogan, Chiles Cartwright, Jemma Bird, Ella Jade Bitton, Scott McCulloch, Nurun Ahmed, Mark Wright, Lindsay Booth, Bianca Miller, Sarah Dales, Pamela Uddin, Lauren Riley, Sanjay Sood-Smith, Katie Bulmer-Cooke

Seated front left-right: Daniel Lassman, Felipe Alviar-Baquero, Robert Goodwin, James Hill, Steven Ugoalah

Meet the girls

Bianca Miller, 25, London

Owner, Personal Branding Company

“I regret not becoming a scientist so I could clone myself and be more successful in half the time.”

Ella Jade Bitton, 23, Hertfordshire

Business Management Graduate

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

Jemma Bird, 26, West Midlands

Operations Manager

“I’m always the girl that nearly wins, I’m hoping this time it will be different.”

Katie Bulmer-Cooke, 27, Sunderland

Fitness Entrepreneur

“In business I’m like a little stealth bomber that flies under the radar and smashes the competition before they’ve even realised I’m here.”

Lauren Riley, 28, London

Solicitor

“I’m absolutely not a shrinking violet. I’m very known for speaking my own mind.”

Lindsay Booth, 29, Leicester

Owner, Swimming Academy

“The other candidates will underestimate how feisty I am, and how I will fight and prove that I can get to the end.”

Nurun Ahmed, 36, Peterborough

Marketing Officer & Fashion Retailer

"I’m the type of person that doesn’t take five hours to do one job, I do 20 jobs in five hours.”

Pamela Uddin, 23, Dublin

Assistant Brand Manager

“I am street and people savvy as well as being business savvy.”

Roisin Hogan, 32, Dublin

Accountant

“Manipulate, persuade and conquer. I would identify my opponent’s weaknesses and pick them off one by one.”

Sarah Dales, 32, London

Former PA & Hypnotherapist

“I am the pioneer and the ground breaker, and I possess all the talents to succeed.”

Meet the boys

Chiles Cartwright, 35, Shropshire

Company Director

“I consider myself one of the most credible candidates in this process. I don’t believe that anyone has the wealth and breadth of business acumen that I’ve gained over the years.”

Daniel Lassman, 27, Essex

Director, Pub Quiz Company

“I will out-sell them, I will out-class them and I will perform the best just by being me.”

Felipe Alviar-Baquero, 33, Kent

Lawyer

“I studied law because I wanted to change the world. But my real passion is business.”

James Hill, 26, Chesterfield

Multiple Business Owner

“Me and Lord Sugar could build an empire together. I think I am him when he was my age.”

Mark Wright, 24, London

Sales Manager, Digital Marketing

“I’m very, very aggressive. I will not leave the room without getting a sale.”

Robert Goodwin, 25, East Sussex

Marketing Manager

“I’m fearless, and if I don’t shut up about something, you should just trust it’s a well thought out decision.”

Sanjay Sood-Smith, 27, London

Senior Manager, Banking

“If I had to choose between friendship and profit I’d choose profit. I’m not in this process to make friends with people, I’m here to win.”

Scott McCulloch, 24, East Kilbride, Scotland

Clinical Development Strategist

“From the minute I wake up to the minute I go to sleep, making money and conducting business is on my mind.”

Solomon Akhtar, 22, London

Technology Entrepreneur

“I am from the ‘ideas generation’; because of my age I understand technology and how to turn it into a business.”

Steven Ugoalah, 25, London

Occupation: Social Worker

“I can deliver in minus 50; I can deliver in plus 10. If we went to Mars right now, I’d find a way to be excellent.”

The Apprentice returns on Tuesday 14th October at 9:00pm on BBC1