Lives: London

Australian-born Mark is a Sales Manager supporting internet marketing consultants and he has received repeated recognition for the highest revenue growth within his company. He has over nine years’ experience in selling within the digital and health and fitness industries, though his first job was washing cars at his dad’s business. He would describe himself as easy to talk to, organised and ambitious, and is inspired in business by John D. Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie and J.P. Morgan as they are entrepreneurs that built their own empires.

He says: “I’m very, very aggressive. I will not leave the room without getting a sale.”