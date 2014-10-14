Lives: Sunderland

Katie is a personal trainer, and has been awarded Fit Pro UK Fitness Professional of the Year 2013, IFS UK Personal Trainer of the Year 2012 and Fit Pro & Life Fitness Worldwide Personal Trainer To Watch 2012 Top Ten. She creates and markets her own work-out programmes and DVDs and has also been a health and fitness expert for Argos. She would describe herself as honest, down-to-earth and energetic.

She says: “In business I’m like a little stealth bomber that flies under the radar and smashes the competition before they’ve even realised I’m here.”