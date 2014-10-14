The Apprentice 2014: Meet Daniel Lassman
"I will out sell them, I will out class them," says Daniel of the other candidates in Lord Sugar's latest recruitment process
Published: Tuesday, 14 October 2014 at 11:02 am
Age: 27
Occupation: Director, Pub Quiz Company
Lives: Essex
Daniel runs his own company planning and running events, including pub quizzes, for companies and individuals across the country. He describes himself as motivated, determined and always playing to win. His first job was a year’s contract to play for Hornchurch FC, which wasn’t renewed due to injury, before working as a market trader in the family-run business. He cites James Caan as a business figure that inspires him due to his calm and collected manner.
He says: “I will out sell them, I will out class them and I will perform the best just by being me.”
