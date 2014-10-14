Lives: Essex

Daniel runs his own company planning and running events, including pub quizzes, for companies and individuals across the country. He describes himself as motivated, determined and always playing to win. His first job was a year’s contract to play for Hornchurch FC, which wasn’t renewed due to injury, before working as a market trader in the family-run business. He cites James Caan as a business figure that inspires him due to his calm and collected manner.

He says: “I will out sell them, I will out class them and I will perform the best just by being me.”