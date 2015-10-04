Here are our must-watch moments from this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing:

Katie Derham's Tango

Anton du Beke and Katie Derham were tackling the tricky Tango this week, and they pulled it off with aplomb. Smily Katie was all frowns, high leg flicks and fast footwork. Their dance was engaging, entertaining and full of little surprises. It was the best choreographed dances of the night, in my humble opinion. The pair look likely to go far in the competition, and not just because everyone wants Anton to get to the final..

"The way you look, the phone is going to ring off the hook," said Bruno, as the pair bagged 7s across the board.

Helen George's Cha Cha

Call the Midwife star Helen George had the final dance of last night. After impressing with an elegant Waltz in week one, all eyes were on her to see if she could convincingly dance one of the more, erm, sexy numbers. She danced a Cha Cha to Uptown Girl. Craig called it the best Cha Cha of the evening while Bruno said it was a "very accomplished performance"

She got a 7 from Craig, a 7 from Darcey, a 7 from Len and an 8 from Bruno, proving she can do latin and ballroom with equal ease.

Anita Rani's Charleston

Anita Rani was up next with a fun gangster-inspired Charleston. It seems the Countryfile presenter can make herself at home in any style of dance.

"Ambitious, darling, but you pulled it off," said Craig. "The crime will be if you're not back next week," added Len, while an excited Bruno said it was a "great performance."

She got a 7 from Craig, an 8 from Darcey, and 6s from Len and Bruno.

Jay McGuiness's Waltz

Jay might be a nervy contestant but he performed a confident Waltz to See The Day during this weekend's live show - and it saw him soar to the top of the leaderboard. The audience were on their feet and the judges were impressed too. "I'm blown away," said Darcey. "You are going to be one special dancer." "Jay, you're hear to stay," added Bruno.

He was awarded a 7 from Craig, an 8 from Darcey, an 8 from Len and a 8 from Bruno. 31 - the highest score of the series so far.

Ainsley Harriot's Salsa

Ainsley Harriot might be in the bottom half of the leaderboard but, doing latin this week, he was clearly having the time of his life. Harriott's food-themed, high energy number got the the crowd cheering and his own bottom wiggling. The TV chef could not stop grinning.

"I thought you did a brilliant job bringing that dance to life," said Craig, who was impressed in spite of some errors: "You did some of it wrong but you did it wrong with style and panache."

They got a 6 from Craig, a 7 from Len and Darcey and a 6 from Bruno, six higher than last week...

Strictly Come Dancing continues next weekend on BBC1