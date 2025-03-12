Hosted by Mark L Walberg, the series follows a group of couples who are all at a crossroads and when they enter the island, they are separated before they meet new singles who have no qualms about causing a little chaos.

So, who are the couples that dare to take part? Read on to learn more about the couples in Temptation Island US.

Shanté and Brion

Shanté and Brion. Tyler Golden/Netflix

Age: 29 and 26

Job: Clinical healthcare/Pilates instructor and Medical and pharmaceutical sales

Instagram: @shantegloverr and @briongwhitley

Shanté and Brion have been dating for a year and both share the dream of starting a family together, but there's one person holding them back.

Brion was involved with someone else early in their relationship and since then, Shanté has struggled to believe Brion can resist other women.

While on Temptation Island, Brion hopes Shanté "can reclaim her worth" by stepping out of her comfort zone, while he is looking to learn to be more patient in conversations and listen more.

Ashley and Grant

Ashley and Grant. Tyler Golden/Netflix

Age: 28

Job: Accountant and Business owner

Instagram: @_ashhmoore and @grant_larsen_

Ashley and Grant have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for a year and a half and the reason for their breaks is down to Grant's infidelity early on, which has given Ashley major trust issues.

While on Temptation Island, Ashley is looking to put her needs first and see if she can get back in touch with her "carefree self".

"I'm not easily tempted. When I am committed, I'm all in," Ashley told Tudum.

For Grant, he is a changed man and will be using the series to show just that. He said: "I have given into temptation in the past, but going into this experience, I feel ready to hold up to the temptation."

Alexa and Lino

Alexa and Lino. Tyler Golden/Netflix

Age: 28

Job: Labour and delivery travel nurse and Health coach

Instagram: @alexarsantamaria and @linomtroisi

Alexa and Lino have been in a relationship for three years and they want to be "100 per cent confident" in their connection before settling down for good.

For Lino, he wants to ensure there are no other fish in the sea who could capture his heart, but for Alexa, she wants to discover her independence in the experiment.

Tayler and Tyler

Tayler and Tyler. Tyler Golden/Netflix

Age: 30 and 27

Job: Health education specialist and Sales

Instagram: @christinatayler and @tylerbreshears

After Tyler's six-year marriage came to an end, he immediately got into a relationship with Tayler and for him, he feels as though he has "never dated around" and on the island is hoping to understand himself better and whether he is truly in a place to commit.

Tayler wants Tyler to use the experience "as a way to find himself and from that place of self-discovery, confidently choose me as his partner".

