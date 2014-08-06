"There's a lot of tension. I'm very used to the vocabulary of television and how insane it is. You take people who've never done it before and obviously it's very, very frightening. I suppose I use that quintessential British smuttiness as a way of defusing any kind of anxiety and to make them understand that I'm just an idiot, which I am."

The host of More4's Cooks' Questions also went on to berate the effects of munching on baking products during filming of the ten-part series. "What I need is the BBC to invent The Great British Diet Off and I can present that and lose the volume of mass that show's given me.

"The rumour has gotten around that I'm actually pregnant. I thought I'd let it play out because it's hilarious and then my mum rang me and said, 'There's a woman at choir who says you're pregnant.' I thought, right, if it's hit a small amateur singing group in Croydon it's time to stop working because that's basically what I do – I run around eating."

Cooks' Questions is on Mondays at 9pm on More4

The Great British Bake Off begins tonight at 8pm on the show's new home, BBC1

