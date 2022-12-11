While she was giving feedback to Helen and Gorka after their Argentine Tango to Here Comes The Rain Again by Eurythmics, Shirley mentioned that she was inclined to agree with some of Craig's criticisms – which immediately prompted some boos from the crowd.

Craig Revel Horwood has received his fair share of boos from the Strictly Come Dancing audience over the years – so he was only too happy for Shirley to take some stick instead during tonight's semi-final.

"Oh hang on a minute..." she said before Craig encouraged the crowd to continue.

"Yeah boo Shirley, it's about time," he said. "Come on, bring it on!"

The moment went down a treat with viewers at home, with one fan writing on Twitter: "Craig Revel Horwood pushing the crowd to boo Shirley, I love him so much for that!" and another adding "Craig encouraging everyone to boo Shirley instead is delightful."

"Craig making the crowd boo Shirley broke me I can't stop laughing," Tweeted another while one fan even went so far as to say: "Shirley deserved more boos this series than Craig did."

Helen and Gorka's dance ended up scoring them 37 points, which combined with their earlier performance gave them a total of 72 for the semi-final – in fourth place on the Strictly leaderboard just ahead of Will Mellor and Nancy Xu on 70.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal finished the evening with the highest combined score of 76, closely followed by Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu on 75 and Fleur East and Vito Coppola on 74.

