Here's the full list:

Ainsley and Natalie are doing the Jive to Bill Haley and the Comets Shake Rattle and Roll

Anita and Gleb are dancing the Tango to Temper Trap’s Sweet Disposition

Carol and Pasha are dancing the Viennese Waltz to Seal’s I’ve Been Loving You Too Long

Georgia and Giovanni are dancing the Salsa to Sylvester’s You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)

Helen and Aljaz are doing the Quickstep to Diana Ross and the Supremes’ You Can’t Hurry Love

Jamelia and Tristan are dancing the Foxtrot to Celine Dion’s Because You Loved Me

Jay and Aliona are doing the Paso to Bon Jovi’s It's My Life

Jeremy and Karen are dancing the Waltz to Elvis Costello’s She

Katie and Anton are dancing the Salsa to Michael Buble’s It Had Better Be Tonight

Kellie and Kevin are doing the Jive to One Direction’s One Way Or Another

Kirsty and Brendan are dancing the Viennese Waltz to David Gray’s This Year’s Love

Peter and Janette are dancing the Rumba to Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:35pm on BBC1