Strictly Come Dancing week five: song and dance list revealed
There's a Micheal Buble inspired Salsa plus some Jiving to One Direction and a Tango to Temper Trap
Our next Strictly milestone is approaching. We've been to the movies and now there's just one week until the stars don cat ears and face paint for the show's spooky Halloween special. But let's not get ahead of ourselves.
This week, the 13 remaining celebs are dancing to slightly less scary numbers. Think Celine Dion inspired Foxtrots, a Paso to Bon Jovi and romantic Rumba to Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud...
Here's the full list:
Ainsley and Natalie are doing the Jive to Bill Haley and the Comets Shake Rattle and Roll
Anita and Gleb are dancing the Tango to Temper Trap’s Sweet Disposition
Carol and Pasha are dancing the Viennese Waltz to Seal’s I’ve Been Loving You Too Long
Georgia and Giovanni are dancing the Salsa to Sylvester’s You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)
Helen and Aljaz are doing the Quickstep to Diana Ross and the Supremes’ You Can’t Hurry Love
Jamelia and Tristan are dancing the Foxtrot to Celine Dion’s Because You Loved Me
Jay and Aliona are doing the Paso to Bon Jovi’s It's My Life
Jeremy and Karen are dancing the Waltz to Elvis Costello’s She
Katie and Anton are dancing the Salsa to Michael Buble’s It Had Better Be Tonight
Kellie and Kevin are doing the Jive to One Direction’s One Way Or Another
Kirsty and Brendan are dancing the Viennese Waltz to David Gray’s This Year’s Love
Peter and Janette are dancing the Rumba to Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:35pm on BBC1