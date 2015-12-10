As if the pressure wasn't high enough already, with the coveted Glitterball Trophy well within reach, this week the pairs must dance TWO solo dances.

After finding herself in the dance-off last week, Georgia is sending a defiant message to Strictly fans with her Cha Cha to I Will Survive, while Kellie and Kevin will be facing the music for an American Smooth to Irving Berlin's tune.

Meanwhile Anita and Gleb will be dancing a Salsa to Feel This Moment by Pitbull feat. Christina Aguilera, and both Jay and Katie will be tackling the Charleston to Doctor Jazz and Too Darn Hot.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:50pm on BBC1