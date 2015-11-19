Georgia will be hoping to have nothing but high scores with a Whitney Houston-inspired American Smooth, while Jamelia's fingers will be hoping the public don't leave her when she performs I’m A Believer by The Monkees.

Here's the full list:

Strictly Come Dancing is decamping to Blackpool this weekend. The lucky celebrities who managed to bag themselves a seat on the mini-bus are set to perform their routines in the iconic Tower Ballroom, the home of ballroom itself.

It's a big one. Arguably Strictly's biggest, brightest and best night. So naturally this year's celebrities will be pulling out all the stops.

Georgia will be hoping to have nothing but high scores with a Whitney Houston-inspired American Smooth, while Jamelia's fingers will be hoping the public don't leave her when she performs I’m A Believer by The Monkees.

Kellie and Kevin are dancing a Quickstep to Dolly Parton's Nine to Five (if Kevin is well enough by then) while Helen George is set to tackle the Charleston for the first time.

Here's the full list:

Anita and Gleb will perform the Paso Doble to the dramatic Malaguena by Connie Francis

Georgia and Giovanni dance the American Smooth to the Whitney Houston power ballad I Have Nothing

Helen and Aljaz are going to Charleston to Anything Goes from the musical of the same name

Jamelia and Tristan Quickstep to 1960’s classic I’m A Believer by The Monkees

Jay and Aliona will Salsa to the disco-flavoured Cuba by The Gibson Brothers

Katie and Anton perform the American Smooth to Dean Martin’s Ain’t That A Kick In The Head

Kellie and Kevin will be Quickstepping to Dolly Parton’s Nine To Five

Peter and Janette are Jiving to Tina Turner’s River Deep, Mountain High

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:50pm on BBC1