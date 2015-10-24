Georgia is up first this week. She's dancing a Salsa. It's a confident, easy performance, complete with Dirty Dancing style lift.

"A great show starter and a bit of a showstopper," says Len. "I'm going to change your name from Georgia May Foote to Georgia May Hip!"

More like this

"You are a gorgeous little scrumpet!" purrs Bruno. "Those lifts were incredibly ambitious... I absolutely loved it."

Craig, naturally, has some criticism. Lift preparation wasn't great, but those underarm turns? "Incredible."

Craig gives them a 7, Darcey goes for 8, as do Len and Bruno. 31. A top score but the same as they had last week.

Next up it's Carol Kirkwood. She's doing a Viennese Waltz, which is graceful, elegant and confident.

"It had a romance of a cleaning session. You have to put life into a performance," says a catty Bruno, calling her dance "blandish."

The audience disagree. In fact, so does Craig who calls Bruno's comments "nasty." These two seem to be swapping places this season.

"I can see that you are trying," he continues. "I can see some light darling at the end of the tunnel. Well done."

"Pasha really gave you quite a lot to think about and you didn't make any mistakes. You should be quite proud," says Darcey.

"It had an elegance about it... a very nice stylish Viennese Waltz," concludes Len.

They get 4, 6, 6, 5, which is one less than their score last week.

Anita's up next dancing a Tango to Temper Trap. As ever, she's confident, accomplished and really holding her own with her pro.

Craig loved the choreography, while Darcey enjoyed the story and contemporary feel. "You have got the others fighting for a place in this competition," says Darcey.

"You gave it some wellie... you were like a panther stalking all the time," says Len. "You should be proud of yourself. It was very, very good."

"Tango Trek the last frontier!" shouts Bruno, adding that he liked the arrogance of Anita's dance.

The scores are in. Craig gives them an 8, so does Darcey... in fact it's 8s across the board, giving them a total of 32. It's their highest dance so far - and an emotional Anita looks chuffed.

Peter Andre is up next, dancing a Rumba to Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud. He oozes competence and certainly looks the part. But the experts think Peter pop background might not help. He's feeling the music too much and accidentally stamping his feet in time with the beat.

"Sometimes you get the dynamics wrong," says Darcey. "I believe you have a lot more to give."

"It did make me smile," says Len. "For a hard tough dance you did great."

"I love your commitment to the character... you really are immersed into what you do," adds Bruno.

"Salsa hips were creeping in," says Craig, calling it "a bit stompy." But he's not being critical. "Fantastic storytelling," he concludes.

Craig gives him a 7, so does Darcey. It's an 8 from Len and a 7 from Bruno. 29. Lower than his PB, but nothing to worry about.

Kirsty's up next. Her and Brendan found themselves in the dreaded dance off last week. They were saved when Daniel O'Donnell went home, but they'll be putting their all into this Viennese Waltz. No one wants to be dancing for survival two weeks in a row...

Their performance is glamorous, smooth and confident. And the judges are suitably impressed.

"You pulled it off big time!" says Len. "The difference in a week is unbelievable," says Bruno.

"You were actually dancing tonight so that was one good thing," adds Craig. He's got some pointers, but concludes "you were shining tonight."

Darcey calls her performance "such a wonderful surprise." She reckons she's definitely done enough to escape the dance off. But only time (and the public vote) will tell...

Craig gives them a 7, Darcey and Bruno do too while Len opts for an 8. That's a rather brilliant 29.

Ainsley Harriott's reverted to cooking-inspired numbers. He's in Strictly Cafe. And he's wearing a rather odd pink chef's hat. He's Jiving his heart out. There are a few wobbles and countless flailing limbs. But you can't fault his enthusiasm.

"It is a very individual version of a Jive... but the timing was a bit better," says Bruno.

"It does need to be more technical at this point," drawls Craig. "Everything was haphazard. I didn't enjoy it, unfortunately."

Darcey praises his ability to entertain but adds: "The character overtakes occasionally."

"Mix of shake rattle and roll and the shake 'n' vac," concludes Len. "But as always, fun, rhythm, entertainment."

Craig gives him a measly 4. Darcey and Len go for a 6 and Bruno a 5, giving them a total of 21.

Jamelia and Tristan are Foxtrotting. They impressed last week, scoring 32 and coming joint second on the leaderboard. This week's dance isn't quite as exciting to watch, but she's certainly more confident and focused than she was at the beginning of the competition.

Craig was a fan of the beginning but not the end. He's sniffed out an illegal lift and we all know how we hates them. Plus there was a mistake in the second half that all the judges picked up on.

"You should be very proud," says Darcey praising her "glide." "It's a great improvement in your ballroom."

Len prefers Jamelia's latin rhythms. But he enjoyed her style: "It's not all bad."

"Like a nice cup of Horlicks darling," concludes Bruno. "The first half was very pleasant."

Craig gives her a 5, while Darcey, Len and Bruno go for a 7. That's 26, six lower than her high score last week.

Katie Derham is taking to the floor next. Her and Anton Du Beke topped the leaderboard last week. It was a first for both of them. And they'll be hoping to replicate the high tonight...

It's a saucy number with impressive moments - and some risky lifts - but it's messier than last week's performance.

"There was plenty of fun... it just wasn't the right spice," says Darcey. "Latin isn't your strength."

"You've got to get your bum going in this dance and that was lacking," adds Len.

"You were throwing yourself around like a wild kitten," says Bruno, gyrating his hips with abandon. "You went for it, but then you lost the timing."

Craig isn't a fan of her hip action. "That sadly was just a shimmy and a dreadful, dreadful salsa," he says.

The scores are in. She gets a 4 from Craig, a 6 from Darcey, 6 from Len and a 5 from Bruno. It's a 12 less than last week, so think it's fair to say she won't be topping the leaderboard this time around...

Next up it's Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine. He's Waltzing around the floor. It's a delicate and sweet routine - and the DJ wields his lengthy limbs with impressive control.

"Lots of proper technique and steps going on there," says Len.

Bruno calls it lifeless and somewhere a mummy and a zombie. Darcey was charmed by Vine's grin, but Craig remained unmoved. "Shapeless, ploddy," he says. "It looked like you were dragging a log."

The judges have their scores. It's a 3 from Craig, 5 from Darcey, 6 from Len and 4 from Bruno. That's 18 and quite possibly the lowest score of the night.

Helen George is up next with a fun and confident train-inspired Quickstep, which leaves Craig hugely impressed.

"On the fast track to the top!" shouts Bruno.

"So beautiful, stunning transitions... loved it," gushes Darcey.

"I tell you what, that was right on track," concludes Len.

Craig gives them a 9, so do Darcey and Bruno. Len goes for an 8 but it's still the highest score of the night and Helen's first nine. With 35, they've gone straight to the top of the leaderboard.

Jay's up next with a punchy Paso. It's impressive, confident and sharp. The audience barely stop screaming all the way though and jump to their feet as soon as it ends. He's back on top after last week's dance.

"Great lines, great control, great shaping, great dance," says Craig.

"Those arms are the best male arms I've ever seen from a celebrity," adds Darcey.

"You're the opposite of Sampson, You've had your hair cut and you've gone from strength to strength," says Len, before Bruno turns the Strictly airwaves blue. "The bull's b*****ks!" he shouts. "When you get it right, it's brilliant."

Craig, Len and Bruno give him an 8 and Darcey goes for a nine. That's 33. Good, but not better than that Jive. And not better than Helen George.

EastEnder Kellie Bright is Jiving in the last slot of the night. Her performance is fun, energetic and perfectly in time. But can it do enough to beat Helen?

"You delivered all the goods... unbelievably fast," says Darcey, "It really was outstanding."

"I know the clocks to back tonight but I'd like them to go back right now so I can see that again," adds Len.

"It was clean, it was sharp. Brilliant," concludes Craig.

She gets an 8 from Craig, 9 from Darcey, 9 from Len and 9 from Bruno, giving her 35 points and making her joint top of the leaderboard with Helen. The last spot of the night really is lucky!

And that's our lot. To recap, Helen and Kellie are sharing the top spot while Jeremy's languishing at the bottom. But remember, it's not just about what Craig and co have to say. The public vote is just as important. And, while the live show is over, this isn't it for Strictly this weekend. We'll be saying goodbye to yet another star tomorrow night at 7:15pm. See you then!

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday at 7:15pm on BBC1