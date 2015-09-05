Twitter: @theJeremyVine

Famous for: Presenting his self-titled BBC Radio 2 show

Bio: Journalist, presenter and radio DJ Jeremy Vine began his career as a political reporter for the BBC, appearing on Today, Newsnight and The Politics Show. These days he fronts a daily radio show on BBC2 where his often opinionated guests discuss topical issues.

The married father-of-two says he's taking part in Strictly because he wants to show his daughters that life is about taking chances, and worries his enthusiastic but inept dad dancing will be a source of embarrassment to them.

When it comes to the pressure of performing on live TV, Vine is likely to take it all in his stride. The 50-year-old is no stranger to the camera or keeping calm under pressure. Nor is he afraid of stepping outside his comfort zone either (see Rocky Horror Show below).

Jeremy is also the brother of Tim Vine, so expect to see the comedian's face in the audience...

See Jeremy Vine strutting his stuff in a Proms trailer:

And putting his all into this Rocky Horror Show performance for Children in Need...

