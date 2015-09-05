Twitter: @Iwanrunner

Famous for: being a European and Commonwealth champion and representing Great Britain at the Olympics. In fact, he still holds the British record for the 400m...

Bio: Olympic sprinter Iwan Thomas is aiming for the glitterball trophy this autumn, but he's already got quite a few accolades to his name. At the height of his career, Thomas won an Olympic silver medal in the 4x400m relay in 1996, a World Championship gold in the 4x400m relay in 1997, two gold European Championships medals in Budapest in the 400m and the 4x400m relay AND a Commonwealth Games Gold and bronze medal. Phew!

Since hanging up his running shoes, Thomas has appeared on This Morning, Total Wipeout, Eggheads, Pointless Celebrities, A Question of Sport and more.

Sportsmen have historically done well on Strictly and Thomas is intending on following in their footsteps. He's already admitted to embracing the series in all its glory, even asking the wardrobe department for a tighter, brighter and more glitter-covered costume...

Here he is trying out his first dance move with fellow Strictly newcomer Kirsty Gallacher...

https://vine.co/v/ej037PwiLTx/watch?v=simple

