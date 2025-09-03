Hosted by Davina McCall, the series follows 12 singles looking for lifelong love, and ready to embark on a honeymoon like never before to find it. The catch? They must honeymoon with someone they've met at a speed date that lasted only five minutes.

The newly-formed couples will then find themselves stranded on six remote tropical beaches where they must communicate and collaborate to get by.

But who are the singles taking part? Read on to find out more about the cast of Stranded on Honeymoon Island.

Stranded on Honeymoon Island cast

The full cast is as follows:

Abby

David

Hannah

Helen

Ini

Jordan

Mae

Millie

Moray

Ollie

Sam

Taniae

Read on to learn more about the stranded honeymooners.

Abby

Abby. BBC/CPL Productions

Age: 32

Location: Berkshire

Abby is an avid fitness enthusiast and has been single for a year, but admittedly has been a bit of a "player" in the past. Now, she's ready to settle down with someone who shares her desire to build something meaningful and find that one person she can truly commit to.

Abby is drawn to someone with a bit of spice, but not too much, preferring someone who is also a kind and caring person.

David

David. BBC/CPL Productions

Age: 30

Location: Montreal/London

David has been single for almost a year and is looking for a partner who embodies the qualities that align with his values and aspirations.

He values a partner who is goal oriented, has a clear sense of direction in life and is driven to achieve their dreams. But outside of ambition, David is looking for a partner who is kind and compassionate and cares about helping others.

Hannah

Hannah. BBC/CPL Productions

Age: 29

Location: London

Hannah hasn't had the best luck when it comes to relationships and has been single for six years, but is worried that no man will meet her high expectations as they continue to fall short.

She is now ready to go on a journey of self-discovery, and is hoping Honeymoon Island will help her find the one. She is looking for a partner who is "handsome, well-dressed, has a nice build, a beard, and swishy hair or a buzz cut".

As for personality, Hannah is looking for a guy who is quietly confident, a strong communicator and creative.

Helen

Helen. BBC/CPL Productions

Age: 35

Location: Manchester

Helen has been single since the start of 2024, and is open to all types but typically goes the "tall, dark and handsome" route.

She is looking for someone positive, passionate and ambitious who has a zest for life and isn't much of a homebody.

Ini

Ini. BBC/CPL Productions

Age: 28

Location: Kent

Ini has been single for three years and is looking for love that is real, intentional and rooted in God, and is keen to meet someone who shares her values, vision and appetite for adventure.

When it comes to looks, Ini is looking for someone "tall, full beard, and gym bod", and it's all she asks for!

Jordan

Jordan. BBC/CPL Productions

Age: 30

Location: West Yorkshire

After being single for five years, Jordan is growing frustrated with all his mates getting married, leaving him the only single one.

Jordan would love to settle down and is hoping to meet a pretty, adventurous girl who is into fitness and would join him for a day at the football.

Mae

Mae. BBC/CPL Productions

Age: 30

Location: Nottingham

Mae has been single for six years since her last serious relationship ended. She is growing sick of being the "foster girlfriend", as she finds that every guy she dates for a few months soon after ends up in a serious relationship.

She is looking for someone who is mature with a grounded mindset and with a strong sense of ambition and adventurous spirit.

Millie

Millie. BBC/CPL Productions

Age: 30

Location: Cheshire

Millie has had a tricky time when it comes to dating and has been single for almost four years. She revealed she's tired of dating the wrong guys and tends to get the "ick" fairly quickly.

On the island, Millie is looking for a mature, independent man who is driven in his career and doesn't need to be looked after.

Moray

Moray. BBC/CPL Productions

Age: 28

Location: Edinburgh

Moray has been single for three years and has only had one serious relationship, which ended when his girlfriend cheated on him. This has left him guarded and with trust issues.

On the island, Moray is looking for a partner he can find an intellectual spark with and would like someone ambitious but who also doesn't take themselves too seriously.

Ollie

Ollie. BBC/CPL Productions

Age: 31

Location: London

Ollie has lost faith in dating and has grown frustrated with the London dating scene, often finding it expensive and repetitive.

While stranded on Honeymoon Island, Ollie is looking for someone stunning, confident and with their life together.

Sam

Sam. BBC/CPL Productions

Age: 30

Location: London

Sam is ready to settle down with the love of his life and is looking for a kind, caring, empathetic girl who is beautiful inside and out.

While on the island, Sam will miss long, steamy hot showers and his coffee machine.

Taniae

Taniae. BBC/CPL Productions

Age: 33

Location: London

Taniae moved from Australia to London two years ago looking for a fresh start after being unlucky in love. She has spent the last 10 years single, but since moving to London, has become more open to love.

She would like someone clever, funny and confident as well as honest, loyal and emotionally available and committed to their growth.

Stranded on Honeymoon Island begins on Wednesday 3rd September at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

