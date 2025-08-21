The programme is being fronted by McCall, who has previously hosted dating shows including Channel 4's StreetMate, MTV's Singled Out and, most recently, ITV's My Mum, Your Dad.

The 12 contestants will first meet at a speed dating event in London, before forming six couples, tying the knot and immediately beginning their honeymoon on a tropical island.

Davina McCall. BBC

"On these remote beaches, fledgling relationships are soon put to the test as the couples live out their honeymoon together and fend for themselves with few resources," the official synopsis reads.

"Together they must communicate and collaborate to get by, with nowhere to run when the going gets tough. Will an escape from modern life bring them closer together or push them apart? Will it lead to love or loathing?"

Stranded on Honeymoon Island was originally created by Snowman Productions, the team behind Married at First Sight, and is produced by CPL Productions, the production company behind Married at First Sight UK.

The series was announced earlier this year, with CPL's Murray Boland saying at the time: "We’re thrilled to be working with Davina on this project.

"Stranded on Honeymoon Island is a fascinating relationship experiment and there’s no one better than Davina to lead viewers on this dramatic journey as the couples navigate new love in their time together on the island."

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, added: "Davina is the ideal addition to this bold and innovative dating reality show.

"On Stranded on Honeymoon Island, Davina will be the perfect guide for viewers as the couples embark on the love story of a lifetime where the newlyweds are put to the ultimate test.

"We’re delighted to be working with her alongside the brilliant team at CPL. It’s a match made in heaven!"

Stranded on Honeymoon Island is coming to BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd September 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.