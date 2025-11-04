Squid Game: The Challenge is returning for another high-stakes outing on Netflix, with the second season now available to watch on the streamer.

Inspired by the original scripted series, this season will once more feature 456 contestants who will all compete for a life-changing $4.56 million prize.

This season, there are more shocking twists than ever before and never-before-played games, truly upping the ante.

But who is taking part? Here, we have collated the key players in Squid Game: The Challenge and you can scroll down to learn more about them!

Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 cast

Raul

Jacob

Jonti

Mark

Sydney

Curt

Zoe

Samantha

Peter

Matthew

Viper

Dalton

Eric

Natalie

Isaiah

August

Perla

Marcus

Read on to find out more about the key players in season 2.

Raul

Raul. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Player: 431

Job: Content creator

Location: Bristol, UK

Raul is a content creator from Bristol and entered the game alongside his twin brother Jacob.

Raul exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "The main game plan, because we're twins, we thought it'd be good to say that we're not going to split the money if one of us won but the game plan kind of changed as the games went on."

Jacob

Jacob. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Player: 432

Job: Content creator

Location: Bristol, UK

Jacob is a content creator from Bristol and entered the game alongside his twin brother Raul, with the initial plan to stay "lowkey".

He exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "Obviously we're twins so that stands out straight away but then we realised there was like five other pairs of twins in there."

Jonti

Jonti. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Player: 118

Job: Bartender

Location: Australia

Jonti is a bartender from Australia who sees the other players as "rungs on [his] ladder to that big old piggy bank".

Revealing a fun fact about himself, Jonti said: "My front two teeth are fake and can come out! I’m the oldest of five children."

Mark

Mark. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Player: 100

Job: Customer service representative

Location: Los Angeles, California

Mark is a customer service representative from Los Angeles who entered the game hoping to win the money to go towards his wedding.

Sydney

Sydney. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Player: 016

Job: Make-up artist

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Sydney is a make-up artists from Ohio who has a Barbie-pink car.

Curt

Curt. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Player: 370

Job: Real estate broker

Location: Tucson, Arizona

Curt is a real estate broker who entered the game alongside his daughter Zoe.

Zoe

Zoe. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Player: 369

Job: Cheerleader

Location: Denver, Colorado

Zoe is a cheerleader for the NFL from Denver, and entered the game alongside her father Curt.

"I would say my dad is more of a risk-taker than me," she said. "I think, for him, he thinks high risk, high reward, but he is the most lovable, kind, genuine person and there's just something so special about a father-daughter relationship. He's just the best."

Samantha

Samantha. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Player: 352

Job: Hospitality coordinator

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Samantha is a hospitality coordinator from New York, and is admittedly "a victim of the middle child syndrome".

"I wasn't my family's favourite," she said. "I wasn't my mum or my dad's favourite. I have a little brother, who was the baby, the mama's boy and then my sister, who was more of my dad's favourite growing up. And here I am, the middle child. I always felt like I was in the shadow. Expectations from my family were pretty low, while my siblings had the hopes of my parents."

Peter

Peter. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Player: 024

Job: Stand-up comedian

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Peter is a stand-up comedian from Brooklyn and is always looking for a chance to eliminate a threat in the game.

He grew up going to church most days growing up due to his father's work as a pastor.

"I do believe there's a God, but I think I'm probably going to hell," he said. "So, like, if it's real I think I'm doomed."

Matthew

Matthew. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Player: 098

Job: Law enforcement

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Matthew is a police officer from Brooklyn who has always been very certain on his calling in life.

He said: "Most people, when they hear gunshots, they run the opposite way. I'm one of those individuals that have to run towards it. That's just always the person I've been, I've always wanted to help an individual."

Viper

Viper. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Player: 152

Job: Spin instructor

Location: Manhattan, New York

Viper is a spin instructor from Manhattan who, growing up, always wanted to be a rockstar.

"I've grown up in a very structured household where I wasn't allowed to experiment or go against the grain," he explained. "So when I stepped out into the world on my own, I wanted to take all of the risks and to be daring and to be a badass, and Viper just permits me to do that even more."

Eric

Eric. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Player: 415

Job: Game design student

Location: Somerville, Massachusetts

Eric is a game design student from Massachusetts who quickly spread lies about himself while in the game, most notably that he had a child along the way, hence why he was in the game.

Natalie

Natalie. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Player: 075

Job: Sign language interpreter

Location: Kansas City

Natalie is a sign language interpreter, whose first language is sign language due to both her parents being deaf.

"When I was younger I just really remember things and pictures and memories with no sound," she explained. "I had to overly express certain emotions for my parents to understand me. And not because those emotions were towards them, it was because of me moving my body, signing, I will overly express something."

Isaiah

Isaiah. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Player: 410

Job: Security officer

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Isaiah is a security officer from Indianapolis who opened up about his personal issue stemming from his parent's marital breakdown.

He shared: "I come from a basketball background. If I scored 10 points, I should've scored 30. A lot of that desire for attention comes from wanting his attention, and comes from wanting his approval and wanting his thumbs up."

August

August. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Player: 111

Job: Hospitality associate

Location: St Louis, Missouri

August is a hospitality associate from Missouri.

During a confessional, he shared that he was adopted, which while it made him feel "special" it also made him develop a sense of needing people to like him.

"Sometimes I would lose track of who I am in order to be with a group that I never belonged with anyways," he said.

Perla

Perla. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Player: 072

Job: Model

Location: Bronx, New York

Perla is a model from the Bronx who entered the game alongside her brother.

