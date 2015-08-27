It comes after Sir Tom admitted his disappointment at not being invited back for next year’s fifth series of the BBC singing contest, with Paloma Faith and Boy George joining the line-up instead.

It would certainly be an interesting move to put the Welsh icon on the X Factor. Cowell’s already tempted former coach Rita Ora away from the BBC1 show. Insiders at the time admitted bosses had been keen to see her back as a coach, as X Factor insisted the former guest judge had "come home". With Paloma - who’s previously turned down a spot on the X Factor - joining The Voice line-up, perhaps we should start talking about the chairs as musical, rather than spinning?

But before Sinitta starts ripping up her leaf bikini, it doesn’t look like her invite will be lost in the post if Sir Tom gets a call. Asked if he would be inviting his long-standing aide back this year, Cowell grinned: “How can I not?”

The X Factor starts this Saturday at 8:00pm on ITV