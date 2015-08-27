Simon Cowell: I would love to put Sir Tom Jones on The X Factor
Talent show boss says he would "100%" have the former The Voice coach on the show
Sir Tom Jones may have lost his spinning chair on The Voice, but X Factor boss Simon Cowell says he’s 100% got a space for him on his show.
“Do you know what, I’d love to put him on one of the Judges’ homes,” Cowell told RadioTimes.com. “100%”.
It comes after Sir Tom admitted his disappointment at not being invited back for next year’s fifth series of the BBC singing contest, with Paloma Faith and Boy George joining the line-up instead.
It would certainly be an interesting move to put the Welsh icon on the X Factor. Cowell’s already tempted former coach Rita Ora away from the BBC1 show. Insiders at the time admitted bosses had been keen to see her back as a coach, as X Factor insisted the former guest judge had "come home". With Paloma - who’s previously turned down a spot on the X Factor - joining The Voice line-up, perhaps we should start talking about the chairs as musical, rather than spinning?
But before Sinitta starts ripping up her leaf bikini, it doesn’t look like her invite will be lost in the post if Sir Tom gets a call. Asked if he would be inviting his long-standing aide back this year, Cowell grinned: “How can I not?”
The X Factor starts this Saturday at 8:00pm on ITV