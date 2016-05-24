Simon Cowell books Vadik & The Bear for son Eric's 3rd birthday party
Vadik's already got one star-studded gig in the diary...
They might not make it to the Royal Variety Performance, but Britain's Got Talent act Vadik & The Bear have already got an A-list gig in their diaries.
35-year-old Vadik Reketa from Belarus took to the stage during tonight's third live semi-final and performed with, not one, but SIX giant polar bears.
Judge Alesha Dixon wasn't impressed with the performance dubbing it her least favourite act. But Simon Cowell was, calling the dancing polar bears "incredible" and getting in an early booking for his son's next birthday.
"Honestly I think it’s my favourite act of the series so far," Cowell grinned, adding: "In eight month's time Eric’s going to have a birthday party. You’re hired."
Britain's Got Talent continues tomorrow on ITV