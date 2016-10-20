Selasi has left The Great British Bake Off and we just can't cope
Selasi Gbormittah became the latest contestant to leave The Great British Bake Off tent in the semi-final last night, and the nation is in mourning.
So chilled for much of the series, the pressure to create the perfect patisserie became too much for the 30-year-old banker last night; he produced palmiers with soggy bottoms, came last in the technical for his attempt at a savarin, and served up fondants that were too sickly-sweet.
His departing speech was brave and brief: It's been "splendid" he said. "I loved it," he said.
Twitter went into meltdown. During the hour of the episode, Selasi was mentioned in tweets 16,492 times.
And there were 5,471 tweets about him in the last five minutes of the show alone, according to social media analysts Visibrain. That's more than 18 per second.
There were blood-curdling screams…
"So what's your dream job?"
To be Selasi Gbormittah's full time towel boy
— BH. (@benharmer_) 19 October 2016
This morning Selasi said goodbye, saying he’s found the experience “incredibly overwhelming and humbling”.
??❤️? pic.twitter.com/fJR5NMp2lz
— Selasi Gbormittah (@selasigb) October 20, 2016
The one bit of good news? Selasi says he's planning to open his own bakery. There'll be queues round the block...