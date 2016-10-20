His departing speech was brave and brief: It's been "splendid" he said. "I loved it," he said.

Twitter went into meltdown. During the hour of the episode, Selasi was mentioned in tweets 16,492 times.

And there were 5,471 tweets about him in the last five minutes of the show alone, according to social media analysts Visibrain. That's more than 18 per second.

There were blood-curdling screams…

"So what's your dream job?" To be Selasi Gbormittah's full time towel boy — BH. (@benharmer_) 19 October 2016

This morning Selasi said goodbye, saying he’s found the experience “incredibly overwhelming and humbling”.

The one bit of good news? Selasi says he's planning to open his own bakery. There'll be queues round the block...