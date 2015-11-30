Kellie and Kevin were up first and danced to a Jackson 5 song. They really looked to be enjoying themselves and genuinely loving dancing together. It was such a feel good dance, which left even Len (almost) lost for words, having to describe it in text speak as ‘GR8!’.

Next up was possibly the sexiest dance of the night, Katie and Anton danced a an Argentine Tango and oh-my-word was it good. Katie was deftly doing high kicks all the while remaining beautifully serene (and avoiding kicking Anton in the face!) It was so smooth at one point it almost looked like she was ice skating and I thought I was watching the wrong show! It was a real lesson in how to create ballroom drama.

Helen and Aljaz were dreamlike in their Viennese Waltz, and Jay and Aliona danced the Tango with such confidence it caused Len to dub it a ‘mango of a tango!’ Len was on form this week.

Now – can we just talk about Gleb’s box splits. HOW does he do that?! I never quite mastered that during my Strictly time…! Gleb and Anita smashed it with their Rumba, but the ultimate show stealers and were Georgia and Giovanni who went big on the 80’s dancing to Final Countdown – leather, eyeliner and attitude galore! There is absolutely a reason these two keep topping the leader board, they are so much fun to watch.

Sadly, as always, one couple had to leave this week and it was the nation’s favourite, Mr Peter Andre and his partner Janette. Peter was a gracious loser, but did seem genuinely gutted to be leaving the competition. Goes to show you never can tell who’s race the Strictly competition is. That Glitterball Trophy could be anyone’s at this stage…