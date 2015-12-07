This week’s theme was highly anticipated and I’m so, so glad it didn’t disappoint! Georgia opened the show with a Beauty and the Beast-themed Foxtrot. As we all know, I’m a big fan of anyone who takes on Disney songs in costume, and it was lovely to see the whole team of household objects observing from the side-lines (and occasionally joining in with the dance). The whole routine was incredible – so elegant – and Georgia gliding around the floor was a complete joy to watch.

Then we were transported to Chicago. Who can take on something as iconic as the Cell Block Tango? Anita and Gleb can! Bruno was really critical of Anita’s footwork, but I honestly think we must have been watching a different dance, because I was in awe the whole time. Anita is always so cool and in control, and the Cell Block Tango really, really suited her. I’d agree with Len that it was hot and steamy, but you won’t catch me comparing it to a cowpat on Countryfile (does anyone else wonder what Len watches when he’s at home? Can we get him on Gogglebox?)

Kellie and Kevin always have such incredible physical comedy that, when they revealed they were doing the Viennese Waltz to Oom-Pah-Pah from Oliver, I was a bit scared for them. It turns out that nothing is too much for these two – and they looked like they were having the time of their lives. To take such an elegant dance and host it in a pub was absolutely genius, and it worked so well – I definitely want to be invited to all their future parties.

More like this

Speaking of physical – poor Jay’s come under a lot of fire for not showing enough emotion in his face when he dances, but I think we can all agree that he blew it out of the water this weekend. With a little help from Ronan Keating (and some denim jeans!) Jay and Aliona danced effortlessly and intimately together. Darcy was so touched that she started to well up, and I reckon there were a few hankies out in the audience too. I’m so glad Jay finally got the praise he deserved – he’s clearly been working hard on it and he absolutely smashed it this week.

Katie’s attitude in her Cabaret Foxtrot was one of my favourite parts of the night. She oozed glamour and sophistication, and her confidence in those dizzying turns was brilliant to watch.

At this stage in the competition you can never tell who’ll be the next to go, and when Georgia and Helen ended up in the dance-off I could barely watch. Helen’s been so entertaining throughout the series and her Paso Doble to Les Mis on Saturday night – despite the wobbles – was full of passion and fire. It was an incredible dance to go out on.

It’s the semi-finals next week and the competition is still as unpredictable as ever. I can’t wait to see what the celebrities have in store for us and, more importantly, if anyone will bring back the crab costume for a final hurrah this year…

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:50pm on BBC1