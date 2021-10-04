SAS: Who Dares Wins stars on new instructors and Ant Middleton’s exit

Viewers can expect to see some new instructors on SAS:Who Dares Wins, following Ant Middleton’s exit.

The show will return next year for a brand new series, and the current SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Melvyn Downes, have given RadioTimes.com an insight to what it will look like as Middleton steps down as Chief Instructor.

Speaking of the upcoming series, Billy said: “We will see new instructors and it will be different, but it won’t be any easier, and will be probably be more entertaining than it ever has been!”

While the instructors don’t have a say on who makes the line-up, they do have some input when it comes to the new instructors, with Foxy adding: “It’s an ongoing discussion. Everyone’s got a say in different phases of who’s coming in and who isn’t. So, yeah it’s a joint decision.”

So, what exactly are they looking for when it comes to a new team member?

“Same as before: someone who is good at their job, fair but with a firm hand,” Foxy said.

Asked whether their roles will change now that Ant has left, Foxy explained: “As far as I’m concerned, my role will always remain the same. I’m the DS! I’m there to deliver a course and impart what knowledge I’ve got onto the new recruits and put the pressure on them, but also coach them through some of the tough times, which might involve a bit of tough love, but that’s what we’re all there for. At face value, we’re there to deliver a course that pushes people to their limit but also gets them to learn a lot about themselves.”

Earlier this year, Melvyn joined the SAS team as an instructor. It comes after Ollie Ollerton and Jay Morton departed from the show.

“I just really enjoyed being on the show, that was great. That was a great honour, every minute of it!” Melvyn said of his debut.

In terms of what advice he’d give to the new instructors, he added: “It’s difficult to give advice if it’s a totally different scenario and you’re not used to the cameras and that world, but I’d say just, ‘Listen to a few tips and just be yourself!'”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is on Channel 4 on Sundays at 9pm.