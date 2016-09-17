Asked by the judges how they'd got on together, Ryan didn't pull any punches: "I hated the song, I hated the arrangement, I don't like anything whatsoever."

"He stormed off," Atkinson told the judges of their attempts to rehearse, before Ryan admitted he'd ended up getting "a bit drunk". It's safe to say the audition didn't go that well from there, with the pair trying to harmonise with each other, as well as fit in with the rest of the group.

But, Atkinson - who is a landlady from Hull - says the experience has helped her return: "It's done me a favour, it's made me feel stronger to come back now".

Taking her place in front of the new-look judging panel, Atkinson sings Adele's When We Were Young.

Will it be another trip to Bootcamp? Find out tonight from 8:00pm on ITV.