RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under to air on BBC Three this summer

For fans already dreading the end of RuPaul’s Drag Race US this weekend, there’s some good news: the Antipodean version of the hit reality series is set to air on BBC Three.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, the first-ever Australian-New Zealand version of the show, is going ahead this summer, with RuPaul himself fronting the series.

And there’s not long to wait until the series kicks off, with the first episode appearing on BBC iPlayer at 9am on the 2nd May and new episodes dropping on a weekly basis for the following eight weeks.

RuPaul will be joined on the judging panel by Drag Race royalty Michelle Visage and Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson, who has appeared on a number of popular shows Down Under.

The names of all 10 queens have already been announced, including Anita Wigl’it, Art Simone, Coco Jumbo, Elektra Shock, Etcetera Etcetera, JoJo Zaho, Karen from Finance, Kita Mean, Maxi Shield and Scarlet Adams.

The series is the latest in a long line of international versions of the show, which has become a huge cultural phenomenon over the last decade, with previous editions in the UK, Canada and Thailand.

According to the BBC, fans can expect all the usual features of the series including iconic high fashion looks, cryptic challenges, werkroom dramas and weekly lip-sync for your life battles featuring death drops galore.

Executive Producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said, “It’s a testament to RuPaul’s determination that we were finally able to film Drag Race Down Under. We are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with the BBC to bring the creative queens of Down Under to UK audiences.”

BBC Three’s controller Fiona Campbell added, “Following an incredible series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, BBC Three are delighted to be bringing another dose of Drag Race magic to UK audiences in the form of Drag Race Down Under.

“It’s another great opportunity for us to work with World of Wonder and I hope that fans enjoy this first series from Australia and New Zealand.”

Australian versions of popular reality series have previously gone down a treat in this country – with Married at First Sight Australia a particular hit – so we can expect Drag Race Down Under to be similarly successful on these shores.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under begins airing on BBC iPlayer at 9am on Sunday 2nd May.