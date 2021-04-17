Which is better: RuPaul’s Drag Race US or Drag Race UK? Vote now

It’s been a great year so far for RuPaul’s Drag Race fans, who’ve been treated to not only a super-long season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but also the highly-anticipated second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

With both series airing side-by-side – Thursday nights were for our UK queens while, on Saturdays, we took a trip across the pond – it was hard to resist comparing the two seasons, which both produced excellent contestant line-ups, stellar guest judges and hilarious, meme-worthy moments.

That being said, we’re settling the UK vs US debate for good by asking fans to vote in RadioTimes.com‘s exclusive poll on which series viewers thought was better.

Of course, the US show’s 13th season is still underway, with a reunion special and the RuPaul’s Drag Race final yet to air. But with RuPaul deciding the final four last weekend after 14 episodes, we’ve seen more than enough of the ongoing series to compare it to its British counterpart.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series two premiered on BBC Three in January and crowned its champion last month after a dramatic series full of COVID-19 chaos.

Glaswegian queen Lawrence Chaney was named the UK’s Next Drag Superstar, with finalists Bimini Bon-Boulash, Tayce and Ellie Diamond becoming the second series’ runners-up.

Both seasons have seen some excellent moments – from the British queens’ iconic Ruruvision performance of UK Hun and Ginny Lemon’s dramatic self-elimination, to Gottmik’s stunning Snatch Game impersonation of Paris Hilton and the US finalists’ fabulous verses in RuPaul’s single Lucky.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 continues on Saturday on Netflix, while Drag Race UK is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.