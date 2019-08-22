After RuPaul strides down the runway, she turns to “royal pain in the a***” Michelle Visage, “the super funny, super speccy” Alan Carr and guest judge actor Andrew Garfield. (Graham Norton will likely sit on the panel in episode two, the chat show host being a rotating judge with Carr).

Interestingly, the clip unveils the first challenge that the new contestants will face. And it’s a good'un. As Ru announces: “This week we challenged our queens to rule the runway in two royal looks."

Will we see a drag Kate Middleton? Could one of the queens serve up Camilla or Diana realness?

More like this

Whatever struts down that runway, may the best woman win.

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will launch on BBC iPlayer in October