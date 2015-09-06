"I kind of liked the isolation of that. And it’s a lovely cottage!" he added.

His rural location meant there was little socialising after the director called "cut" for the day – "I learn my lines and go to sleep!" – but the way of life suited the British star.

"I don’t like being at home when I’m shooting – I like being in different places."

Lady Chatterley's Lover is on Sunday 6th September at 9:00pm on BBC1