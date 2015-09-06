Richard Madden takes on the role of gamekeeper Oliver Mellors in BBC1's lush adaptation of Lady Chatterley's Lover tonight. The 29-year-old actor, who is best known for playing Robb Stark in hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, got into character by bedding down in a remote cottage during filming.

"I’m staying a 60-second walk from here," he told RadioTimes.com, when we met him on set in rural Wales. "I’m not a method actor at all but I did quite like the idea of being in a cottage in the grounds of the house, which is what Mellors does."

"I kind of liked the isolation of that. And it’s a lovely cottage!" he added.

His rural location meant there was little socialising after the director called "cut" for the day – "I learn my lines and go to sleep!" – but the way of life suited the British star.

"I don’t like being at home when I’m shooting – I like being in different places."

Lady Chatterley's Lover is on Sunday 6th September at 9:00pm on BBC1

