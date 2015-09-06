Richard Madden slept in a cottage in the grounds like Mellors during Lady Chatterley shoot
The 29-year-old actor is playing a gamekeeper in BBC1's new adaptation of DH Lawrence's scandalous novel
Richard Madden takes on the role of gamekeeper Oliver Mellors in BBC1's lush adaptation of Lady Chatterley's Lover tonight. The 29-year-old actor, who is best known for playing Robb Stark in hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, got into character by bedding down in a remote cottage during filming.
"I’m staying a 60-second walk from here," he told RadioTimes.com, when we met him on set in rural Wales. "I’m not a method actor at all but I did quite like the idea of being in a cottage in the grounds of the house, which is what Mellors does."
"I kind of liked the isolation of that. And it’s a lovely cottage!" he added.
His rural location meant there was little socialising after the director called "cut" for the day – "I learn my lines and go to sleep!" – but the way of life suited the British star.
"I don’t like being at home when I’m shooting – I like being in different places."
Lady Chatterley's Lover is on Sunday 6th September at 9:00pm on BBC1