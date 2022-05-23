Launched in 2018 on Facebook Watch, the series has featured numerous celebrities honestly discussing their lives including Jada's own husband, Will Smith, Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, singer Toni Braxton, Demi Moore and her daughters Rumer and Tallulah, Matthew McConaughey and Venus and Serena Williams.

Red Table Talk is the candid discussion show featuring three generations of women from the same family – actress Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow, and Jada's mother Gammy.

Adam Rose/Netflix

Now in its fifth season, the series has been praised for its no-holds-barred discussions in episodes like 'Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Sex', 'How Gun Violence Affects Women' and 'Facing Addiction', and has won a Daytime Emmy award for 'Outstanding Talk Show: Informative'.

How to watch Red Table Talk

Red Table Talk can be streamed on Facebook Watch, the video-on-demand service operated by Meta Platforms.

When are episodes of Red Table Talk released?

Each episode is released on Wednesdays.

What will the next episode of Red Table Talk be on?

There are currently five episodes of the fifth season of Red Table Talk available to view.

The first episode, which was broadcast a few weeks after Jada's husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, opened with a blank screen followed by a message signed by Pinkett Smith.

The message read: "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing.

"Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.”

The message continued: “Until then…The table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredible impressive first guest."

The following episode featured an interview with Janelle Monáe, who was promoting her new book, Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer, in which she revealed what inspired her to come out later in life.

SEAC

The second episode featured Kim Basinger and daughter Ireland Baldwin. They opened up about their anxiety, panic attacks, phobias and mental health issues, with Ireland revealing the impact of her parents' (Basinger and Alec Baldwin's) public divorce on her as a young child. Basinger discussed how she had to learn to drive again after suffering from agoraphobia.

Episode 3 included an interview with April Simpkins, the mother of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who died by suicide earlier this year, while episode four had Jada Pinkett Smith talking to Ayleen Charlotte, a victim of the so-called 'Tinder Swindler' and Rachel DeLoache Williams, a former friend of Anna Sorokin, who pretended to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey.

The fifth episode featured a discussion about the drug Fentanyl, featuring comedian Kate Quigley and Dominic Dupont, the nephew of actor Michael K Williams, who died of a Fentanyl and heroin overdose last year.

Red Table Talk is available to view on Facebook Watch.

