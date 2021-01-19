How to watch The Real Housewives series – from Orange County to New Jersey
hayu has 16 Real Housewives series available plus more spin off shows from the glamorous ladies.
The Real Housewives series has become one of the biggest reality TV shows, with 25 instalments worldwide and 18 spin-off shows to date.
The series premiered in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County, and shortly after The Real Housewives of New York followed after Bravo renamed a series titled Manhattan Moms, which would “[follow] an eclectic group of Gotham socialites and their families.”
With so many iterations, you may be wondering how you can watch the long running series.
Well, luckily for you hayu has 16 iterations plus spin-off shows which includes The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Checks In and The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi’s Wedding.
Here’s everything you need to know.
How to watch The Real Housewives
To watch The Real Housewives on hayu, you will need to subscribe for £4.99 a month.
The pass gives you access to over 250 shows, which you can watch “any time, anywhere”.
Many shows are available on the same day they come out in the US, meaning you can keep up with the Real Housewives of Potomac right from your living room in the UK.
Below is a list of the Real Housewives series available on hayu:
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake – 1 season
- The Real Housewives of Johannesburg – 2 seasons
- The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills – 10 seasons
- The Real Housewives of Orange County – 15 seasons
- The Real Housewives of Potomac – 5 seasons
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire – 11 seasons
- The Real Housewives of Dallas – 5 seasons
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta – 13 seasons
- The Real Housewives of New York City – 12 seasons
- The Real Housewives of Vancouver – 2 seasons
- The Real Housewives of D.C – 1 season
- The Real Housewives of Auckland – 1 season
- The Real Housewives of Toronto – 1 season
- The Real Housewives of Miami – 1 season
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey – 10 seasons
- The Real Housewives of Sydney – 1 season
To subscribe to hayu, please visit here. If you’re looking for more to watch, please check out our TV Guide.