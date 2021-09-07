Ready to Mingle contestants: Meet Sophia and the 12 guys competing for love or money
Are they in it for love or money?
ITV’s newest dating show, Ready to Mingle, has kicked off.
Hosted by Katherine Ryan, the show follows a single girl in her quest to find the perfect boyfriend, as 12 male suitors compete for her affections and the opportunity to share a £50,000 cash prize.
However, there’s a twist, as some of these guys are already in relationships with ladies, who aren’t too far away and are watching every move their boyfriend is making.
As the single girl, Sophia Maria aged 24, and boys take residence in a stunning house in Devon for three weeks, she will get to know each boy through activities, games and dates. She’ll eliminate a boy until one she feels is truly single remains.
As the show continues, let’s meet all the cast including Sophia herself, and the 12 guys competing for her love – some of whom are already in relationships.
Sophia Maria
Age: 24
From: Brighton and Hove
Instagram: @sophiaadus
Sophia said: “The day before, I’d called things off with a guy I’d been seeing for a few months, so it was weird timing. My housemate got me chocolates and flowers to cheer me up and then I got a message from ITV that evening and was like, ‘This is amazing’.”
John Okafor
Age: 22
From: London, lives in Leeds
Job: Semi-professional rugby player and masters student
Instagram: @johnokafor__
John knows what he wants in a partner. When asked what he looks for, he had a very long list, saying: “Someone who is really sporty, she has to have a healthy lifestyle. She has to be fun and attractive – I like a girl with a nice bum. I’m a pretty easy-going guy, I don’t take things too seriously, I’m not an intense person, so someone to match my energy and enjoy life with would be cool. Hair colour doesn’t really bother me – I don’t like to box myself off from all the fruits of the world.”
Casey Sonnekus
Age: 22
From: South Africa, lives in Bridgend
Job: Railway worker
Instagram: @cas_sonnekus
“I’m incredibly loyal, but if it’s just about the sex, I’d just do me. I can’t help but get attention – I’m what you’d describe as confidence through the roof,” Casey said when asked to describe the type of boyfriend he is.
Louie Akinwale
Age: 27
From: Essex
Job: Model / handbag designer
Instagram:
It’s all about the confidence when it comes to Louie’s ideal partner.
When asked what he looks for in a partner, he said: “Confidence and someone who carries themselves well. They have to be fashionable – I like someone who has their own sense of style and is a very bold character. They have to be outgoing and would also put me in my place when needed.”
Hakeem Amao
Age: 32
From: London
Job: Personal trainer
Instagram: @hakeem_tru.physique
Asked what he looks for in a partner, Akeem said ahead of his Ready to Mingle debut: “Someone adventurous and not scared to do fun and crazy things, such as deep-sea diving. I also like girls who are ambitious and super fit. Health and wellbeing is so key for me. Good lips are also a bonus.”
On the first episode, it was revealed that Hakeem is in fact in a relationship with Naomie.
Malcolm Modele
Age: 32
From: Gloucester, lives in London
Job: Actor and entrepreneur
Instagram: @malcolmmodele
When it comes to Malcolm’s physical type, he’s looking for: “Someone who looks after themselves and is into fitness – that’s a massive turn on for me.”
Rudi Senghore
Age: 27
From: St Albans, lives in Essex
Job: Carpenter
Instagram: @rudiseng_
“I rate myself really highly. I’m generous, selfless, most of the time and very supportive. I’ve got loads of love to give and I’m just an all- round good guy,” Rudi said.
Chris Baber
Age: 27
From: Newquay
Job: Electrical engineer
Instagram: @chris_baber
Asked what his ideal type is, Chris said: “I’m attracted to blondes. But I also look for the spark, that special connection and someone I can easily talk to.”
Louis Hart
Age: 24
From: Newquay, lives in Devon
Job: Property developer
Instagram: @louishart__
“I’m trying not to expect anything. I liked the sound of the show because of the prize money. I’m a competitive person, I don’t like losing at all,” Louis said of Ready to Mingle.
Toby Bougouneau
Age: 24
From: Exeter, lives in Manchester
Job: Model
Instagram: @7toby
Toby describes himself as a “chilled” boyfriend, saying: “I’m chilled, just myself. I don’t take things too seriously. I like to be friends first and not have the stress of telling each other what to do. I hate it when people say, ‘You can’t go out.’ I’m very much my own person and still want to see my friends. I like to think I’m kind and patient, too.”
Elliott Miles
Age: 28
From: Hertfordshire
Job: Electrician
Instagram: @elliottmiles14
“Honesty, kindness” and “someone who makes me laugh and enjoys making memories” are the top qualities Elliott looks for in a potential partner.
Drew Wedlake
Age: 26
From: Bristol
Job: Professional boxer
Instagram: @dwedlake
“I thought the girl must be really fit if she’s going to have that many blokes fighting over her. And I’m really competitive so I want to win anything I get involved with. I was definitely interested in the cash prize, but it was more about winning the girl,” Drew said when asked why he decided to sign up for the show.
Lewis Croker
Age: 24
From: Somerset
Job: Firefighter
Instagram: @lewiscroker_
“Any girl can be beautiful, but it depends on what she’s like personality-wise and if we click. Having a good sense of humour is important, plus confidence,” Lewis said.
Ready to Mingle airs on ITV2.