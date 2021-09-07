Ready to Mingle contestants: Meet Sophia and the 12 guys competing for love or money

Hosted by Katherine Ryan, the show follows a single girl in her quest to find the perfect boyfriend, as 12 male suitors compete for her affections and the opportunity to share a £50,000 cash prize.

However, there’s a twist, as some of these guys are already in relationships with ladies, who aren’t too far away and are watching every move their boyfriend is making.

As the single girl, Sophia Maria aged 24, and boys take residence in a stunning house in Devon for three weeks, she will get to know each boy through activities, games and dates. She’ll eliminate a boy until one she feels is truly single remains.

As the show continues, let’s meet all the cast including Sophia herself, and the 12 guys competing for her love – some of whom are already in relationships.