Earlier in the evening, Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle and her pro-skater Lukasz Rozycki finished in third place after all three pairs performed two routines.

Quinn topped the leaderboard with a maximum score of 80 points, while Tamaddon and Tweddle shared second place with 79.5 points.

Quinn and Tamaddon progressed to the final round with the one-time X Factor contestant declared the winner of the All-Stars contest which featured the likes of Suzanne Shaw, Bonnie Langford and Todd Carty.

After being crowned winner, Quinn took a moment to pay tribute to Filappov: "Thank you so much for everything. This moment is for Maria. I'm proper buzzing. I'm over the moon I really am. Drinks are on me!"

After the result, runner-up Tamaddon had some kind words of her for Quinn, telling the audience and viewers back home: "He is an absolute star. He is amazing at everything. He deserves it, he really does."

The last broadcast from the ice featured a number of treats for loyal viewers, with coaches Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean performing the final televised performance of their Olympic-winning 1984 Bolero, meanwhile judges Robin Cousins, Jason Gardiner, Ashley Roberts and Karen Barber performed a one-off routine with presenters Philip Schofield and Christine Bleakley also taking to the ice.

The two-hour show also featured a return from former presenter Holly Willoughby who was on hand to present Torvill and Dean with a commemorative picture to mark the occasion.

