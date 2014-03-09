Ray Quinn wins the final series of Dancing on Ice
The actor and his partner Maria Filippov triumphed over Coronation Street's Hayley Tamaddon and Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle
Singer and actor Ray Quinn has triumphed in the Dancing on Ice All-Stars final.
The 25-year-old and his partner Maria Filippov were crowned winners of the final ever series, performing the Bolero along with fellow finalists Hayley Tamaddon and her professional partner, Dan Whiston.
Earlier in the evening, Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle and her pro-skater Lukasz Rozycki finished in third place after all three pairs performed two routines.
Quinn topped the leaderboard with a maximum score of 80 points, while Tamaddon and Tweddle shared second place with 79.5 points.
Quinn and Tamaddon progressed to the final round with the one-time X Factor contestant declared the winner of the All-Stars contest which featured the likes of Suzanne Shaw, Bonnie Langford and Todd Carty.
After being crowned winner, Quinn took a moment to pay tribute to Filappov: "Thank you so much for everything. This moment is for Maria. I'm proper buzzing. I'm over the moon I really am. Drinks are on me!"
After the result, runner-up Tamaddon had some kind words of her for Quinn, telling the audience and viewers back home: "He is an absolute star. He is amazing at everything. He deserves it, he really does."
The last broadcast from the ice featured a number of treats for loyal viewers, with coaches Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean performing the final televised performance of their Olympic-winning 1984 Bolero, meanwhile judges Robin Cousins, Jason Gardiner, Ashley Roberts and Karen Barber performed a one-off routine with presenters Philip Schofield and Christine Bleakley also taking to the ice.
The two-hour show also featured a return from former presenter Holly Willoughby who was on hand to present Torvill and Dean with a commemorative picture to mark the occasion.