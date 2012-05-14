“Honesty is the key virtue we are all looking for,” says Nick Hewer in this week's Radio Times, explaining what Lord Sugar seeks in potential business partners. “Sugar can accept people make mistakes but he cannot bear when people don’t take responsibility. That is unforgiveable in his book.”

Advertisement

As we reach the half-way point of the current series of The Apprentice, Lord Sugar's aides Nick Hewer and Karren Brady reveal the qualities their boss looks for in the show's candidates and give their verdicts on the remaining eight contestants.