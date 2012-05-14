Radio Times magazine: Nick Hewer and Karren Brady on how to pick an Apprentice winner
Lord Sugar's aides reveal what their boss looks for in a candidate - plus Jenni Murray meets Tim Samuels, Joe Swift's Chelsea Flower Show diary and more...
“Honesty is the key virtue we are all looking for,” says Nick Hewer in this week's Radio Times, explaining what Lord Sugar seeks in potential business partners. “Sugar can accept people make mistakes but he cannot bear when people don’t take responsibility. That is unforgiveable in his book.”
As we reach the half-way point of the current series of The Apprentice, Lord Sugar's aides Nick Hewer and Karren Brady reveal the qualities their boss looks for in the show's candidates and give their verdicts on the remaining eight contestants.
Also this week:
Gardener’s World presenter Joe Swift shares his Chelsea Flower Show diary with us, American actress Chloë Sevigny discusses playing a transgender assassin in Hit & Miss, and Colin Murray meets Britain’s 114 surviving Olympic gold medal winners.
Simon Schama, Jeremy Paxman, Imogen Stubbs and Samuel West all insist that the best way to read Shakespeare is to do it out loud, Lucy Worsley explains why she loves proto-feminist Nell Gwyn, and Gok Wan opens up about his new mission to change the nation’s diet.
More like this
Plus, we’re giving you the chance to win tickets to this year’s RHS Hampton Court flower show, Woman's Hour presenter Jenni Murray meets Men's Hour host Tim Samuels, and newsreader Sophie Raworth reveals her secret party trick… It’s all in this week’s Radio Times, out on Tuesday 15 May, priced £1.40.