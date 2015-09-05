Watching Strictly Come Dancing is a fine way to spend every Saturday night between now and Christmas. Let's not pretend we've made any weekend plans for the next three months. But it's all so much more fun if you get involved yourself.

You know, layer on the fake tan, cover yourself in sparkles, craft your own score paddles out of old cereal boxes. Oh, and print off this amazing Strictly sweepstake...

Just click on the image below to get a printable version, gather your family, friends or colleagues and follow the instructions to set up your sweepstake!

Tell us who you're supporting @RadioTimes and keep up with all of our Strictly Come Dancing content – from reviews to interviews, polls and quizzes

Strictly Come Dancing: Launch Show is on 5th September at 7:15pm on BBC1

Strictly star Robin Windsor and former Strictly contestants Alex Jones, Deborah Meaden and Russell Grant will be at the Radio Times Festival reflecting on their time on the dance floor this September.

