Andre came bottom of the leaderboard for the second week in a row, after dancing a cake shop-themed American Smooth to mixed feedback from the judging panel and coming last in the show's first Quickstep-a-thon.

He faced Kellie Bright in the dreaded dance off, and found himself leaving the competition after the judges voted unanimously to save the EastEnder and her professional partner Kevin Clifton.

"It’s been nothing but joy and we have come so far. Like I said before there is no shame in leaving. We are so grateful. I love everybody. Thank you," Peter said after finding out his fate.

"I definitely have made a friend for life. We got on straight away. He worked so hard in rehearsals, we had ups and downs and pushed through them. I love you and I am so glad to have you as part of my life going forward," added his pro Janette Manrara.

Andre topped the leaderboard twice during his stint in Strictly. His best score was an impressive 38 for his week seven Charleston.

The remaining six Strictly couples will return for next week's musical-themed quarter final on Saturday night on BBC1