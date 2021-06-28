Gogglebox star Pete McGarry dies aged 71 after a short illness

Gogglebox star Pete McGarry, who appeared on the show with his wife Linda McGarry and her son George, has died at the age of 71, the show’s official Twitter account confirmed.

The Channel 4 programme paid tribute to Pete, who died after a short illness. His death was not related to COVID-19.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Pete McGarry passed away at the age of 71 this weekend with his family by his side after a short illness,” the statement said.

Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

“Pete, his wife Linda and her son George originally joined Gogglebox at the start of the second series in 2013. The Clacton couple returned to the show for the seventh series in 2016 and have been series regulars and firm favourites ever since,” Channel 4 continued. “Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

“Our thoughts are with Linda, their children and grandchildren. Since 2000, Pete and Linda have fostered over a hundred children and he is a beloved father, husband and grandfather. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time.

