Ola Jordan is the third contestant to leave I'm A Celebrity 2016
The former Strictly Come Dancing professional has left the jungle after two weeks of bushtucker trials
Ola Jordan has followed in the footsteps of Danny Baker and Lisa Snowden to become the third celebrity to leave the I'm A Celeb jungle.
The polish former Strictly Come Dancing professional was in the bottom two with Wayne Bridge and was chosen by the public to depart the jungle on her seventeenth day Down Under.
Jordan said that she’d loved every minute in camp, even though the jungle was harder than she predicted, in particular “living on rice and beans”.
However, overall she said she’d enjoyed her time on I’m a Celeb and she was sad to wave goodbye (if only for a few days) to her campmates – “a nice bunch of people".
When asked who she wanted to win the series, Jordan replied she was hoping for her “mate” Carol Vorderman to become queen of the jungle.
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tomorrow night at 8.30pm