Jordan said that she’d loved every minute in camp, even though the jungle was harder than she predicted, in particular “living on rice and beans”.

However, overall she said she’d enjoyed her time on I’m a Celeb and she was sad to wave goodbye (if only for a few days) to her campmates – “a nice bunch of people".

When asked who she wanted to win the series, Jordan replied she was hoping for her “mate” Carol Vorderman to become queen of the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tomorrow night at 8.30pm