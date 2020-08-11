When Lemon responded with, "Everybody loves Ninja Warrior, don't they?", the former footballer replied: "Yeah they do, apart from one person – the person who commissions it."

He laughed: "Am I allowed to say that?" at which point Lemon chipped in, "I don't know."

The series, based on the Japanese game show Sasuke, sees around 250 contestants tackle various assault course obstacles and physical challenges, with the contest winner being crowned that year's Ninja Warrior UK.

The TV duo were messing about on their lunch break whilst filming at Yorkshire Wildlife Park for Lemon's new programme Not Shopping With Keith Lemon.

The new series, which appears to be a spin-off of Lemon's on-the-go chat show Shopping With Keith Lemon, is coming to ITV2 later in the year, Lemon announced via Twitter on Friday.

Ninja Warrior UK, which first aired on ITV in 2015, has aired for five series with Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard and This Morning's Rochelle Humes presenting alongside Kamara.

ITV recently aired reruns of the competition's fourth season, which was originally broadcast in 2018, during the lockdown period.

Outside of Ninja Warrior UK, 62-year-old Kamara has also appeared on Through the Keyhole, celebrity editions of Catchphrase, The Crystal Maze and All Together in the past year. He continues to co-present Sky Sport's Goals on Sunday alongside footballer Alex Scott.

ITV has declined to comment on the cancellation of Ninja Warrior UK.

