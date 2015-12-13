Nick Grimshaw predicted Josh Daniel would win X Factor but didn't take him to live shows
Grimmy made that choice pretty hard to come true...
X Factor judge Nick Grimshaw predicted his own category member Josh Daniel would win the whole series... but didn't even put him through to this year's live shows.
The judges are asked each year to put pen to paper and write down who they think will the series. These are sealed and then opened after the final.
But Grimshaw made his prediction pretty tricky to come true, given he picked a singer he didn't put through to this year's live shows. Josh Daniel made it to Judges' Houses but wasn't picked to be in Grimmy's final three Boys.
"It's hard to win if you're not in the lives," Grimshaw joked during tonight's Xtra Factor, admitting he'd made his choice straight after just seeing Josh perform.
The other three judges were all spot on, picking actual champ Louisa Johnson.
If Mr Cowell teases you, just remind him you actually had acts in the final, eh Grimmy?
The X Factor returns in 2016