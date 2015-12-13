But Grimshaw made his prediction pretty tricky to come true, given he picked a singer he didn't put through to this year's live shows. Josh Daniel made it to Judges' Houses but wasn't picked to be in Grimmy's final three Boys.

"It's hard to win if you're not in the lives," Grimshaw joked during tonight's Xtra Factor, admitting he'd made his choice straight after just seeing Josh perform.

The other three judges were all spot on, picking actual champ Louisa Johnson.

If Mr Cowell teases you, just remind him you actually had acts in the final, eh Grimmy?

