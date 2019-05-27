Also featuring returning co-presenter Chris Harris, the new preview clip shows the Take Me Out frontman and former cricket star scaling Icelandic mountains, racing under threat of an electric shock and skidding a hearse (“the ultimate family car”, according to McGuinness) across a waterlogged Welsh beach.

Plus, we also get a sneak peek at some raft (mis)adventures in the Borneo jungle, the Stig's 'family' and Flintoff riding on the roof of a Mini.

The upcoming series will see hosts Flintoff and McGuinness replacing Friends’ Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid. While LeBlanc left the BBC2 show due to its “extensive travel” commitments, Reid is returning as the face of the spin-off show Extra Gear.

Advertisement

Top Gear series 27 will air this summer