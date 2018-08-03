But now the ex-BBC show has settled in to its new home at Channel 4 and is clearly on the way to creating a new Bake Off tradition of musical cakes.

The new trailer for the 2018 series features un-risen Yorkshire Puddings, squashed cupcakes, a sad-looking Hedgehog cake, and an extremely phallic pastry "swan".

There's even a burnt pancake being chucked into a bin, bringing back memories of bingate and that unfortunate incident with the baked Alaska.

But while these faulty bakes plead "don't look at me" and sing "I'm so ashamed", the inspiring anthem about inner beauty ends with a happy cake – surrounded by Bake Off hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

They'll be back when the Bake Off returns later this year...