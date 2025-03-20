As per the series' description, a group of lucky contestants will have the chance to enter Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, but not all of them will make the cut, with only those who find the Golden Ticket allowed to enter the factory.

And it won't be easy. Once through the gates, only the players who can "adapt, strategise and withstand the unknown will make it through".

The synopsis continues: "Set inside a retro-futuristic dreamscape, this high-stakes social experiment will challenge players not just physically but mentally as they navigate games, tests, and temptations designed to probe their instincts, resilience, and ability to thrive in chaos."

Only those based in the US are able to apply to be a part of the show, with the filming location and premiere date to be announced at a later date.

"We are thrilled to bring the magic of the Chocolate Factory to life like never before," said Jeff Gaspin, Vice President of Unscripted at Netflix.

"This one-of-a-kind reality competition blends adventure, strategy, and social dynamics, creating an experience that is as captivating as it is unpredictable. For the first time, a lucky few won’t just have to imagine the experience – they’ll get to step inside the factory and live it."

On screen, Roald Dahl's classic children's character was most recently re-interpreted by Chalamet in 2023's Wonka, and was of course memorably played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp in the 1971 and 2005 big-screen adaptations respectively.

The Golden Ticket is coming to Netflix soon. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

