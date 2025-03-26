Million Dollar Secret cast: Meet the contestants in new Netflix series
Prepare to get hooked on another reality TV show filled with shocking moments and a fair share of white lies in the form of Netflix's Million Dollar Secret.
The new series will see 12 complete strangers arrive at a luxurious estate in Canada, and in each of their rooms is a mysterious gift box. 11 of the boxes are empty, but one of them contains $1 million and the money is for that player to keep – so long as they ensure it doesn't leave their side.
Hosted by Peter Serafinowicz, each episode sees the secret millionaire tasked with an agenda that they can complete and use as an advantage in the game, all while the other players take part in daily tasks to see if they can work out who the millionaire is amongst them.
Each night, the contestants will attempt to eliminate who they think if the secret millionaire but if they guess wrong, anything could happen.
So, who are the contestants taking part in Million Dollar Secret? Read on to learn more.
Read on to learn more about the contestants taking part.
Cara
Age: 29
Job: In-N-Out Cook
Instagram: @caralidia
Cara believes the time she has spent with her friends and family might be what helps her in the competition, with her citing their game nights to be have 'trained' her for Million Dollar Secret.
Chris
Age: 34
Job: Beverage brand CEO
Instagram: @callennd
Chris is hoping that his leadership skills and ability to stay cool in the face of conflict will benefit him during the game.
Speaking of his game plan, Chris told Tudum: "I want to gain a reputation in the house as a straightforward, trustworthy player and then cash in all of that trust for a late-game deception that will put me on the inside track to win a million dollars."
Corey
Age: 38
Job: Builder
Instagram: @1coreyniles
In the run-up to taking part in the series, Corey has been strategising, but he is prepared to throw it all away the moment he steps into the lakeside estate.
"Strategy can only take you so far in this cutthroat house," he told Tudum. "I wrote these words down in my journal as a reminder before entering the house and will read them every night before bed: 'Let them judge you, let them misunderstand you, let them gossip about you. Their opinions are not your problems.'"
Harry
Age: 59
Job: Photographer
Instagram: @harrydonenfeld
Harry is no stranger to rubbing shoulders with wealth, having photographed multiple billionaires, so Million Dollar Secret should be a walk in the park for him. Right?
Jaimi
Age: 42
Job: Life coach
Instagram: @jaimialexander
Jaimi plans to keep her ear to the ground to learn more about her fellow players, especially when it comes to what they have to say.
"I'm going to try not to talk too much, which is not easy for me," Jaimi told Tudum. "I really just like people and connecting with them."
Kyle
Age: 27
Job: Construction worker
Instagram: @kyle_wimberley
Kyle plans to be completely honest about himself in the game, hoping that this will throw the other plays who will think his "truths are actually lies". But is this the wisest game plan?
Lauren
Age: 35
Job: Stay-at-home mum
Instagram: @laurenmidwest
Lauren was "trained to pick up on subtle changes in behaviour and tone" and as she heads into the game, she hopes to prove to herself and her children that she doesn't have to "betray my morals and values to be competitive".
Lydia
Age: 64
Job: Retired escrow agent
Instagram: @diatexasgrandma
Lydia seems like your typical grandmother, something she plans to use to her advantage in the game. One thing people may not guess about Lydia is that she has been playing professional poker tournaments for 30 years, which may work in her favour.
Phillip
Age: 41
Job: College professor
Instagram: @phil_roundtree
Phillip has 15 years of experience working as a therapist and through his career, he knows how to read people and gain their trust through vulnerability and transparency.
Samantha
Age: 41
Job: Police officer
Instagram: @sammysep
Samantha won't hesitate to manipulate people's emotions, but worries that others will do the same as she cites her biggest weakness to be "caring and letting my heart get involved".
Se Young
Age: 35
Job: Systems VP
Instagram: @seyoung
In preparation for Million Dollar Secret, Se Young has been putting time into "lying to people around me about inconsequential things".
Sydnee
Age: 32
Job: Medical sales
Instagram: @syd_liana_
"My greatest strength is my looks," Sydnee told Tudum. "Everyone dismisses me based on my outward appearance. It's happened my whole life and can serve its purpose when needed."
